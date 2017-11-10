November 21 Deadline for Wood Design Awards

November 10, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The deadline to submit projects for the 2017 Wood Design & Building Awards is November 21. Featuring six categories, the Awards call for projects “that embody the essence of innovative wood design.” Entries should consist of building projects that show a wide range of wood product applications and demonstrate an understanding of the special qualities of wood, such as strength, durability, beauty and cost-effectiveness. Projects whose main structural components use treelike tropical/semitropical grasses such as bamboo are not eligible for submission.

All projects completed in the period between January 1st, 2012 and October 15th, 2017 are eligible for entry [except previous winning projects of the Wood Design & Building Awards]. A jury of prominent architects from Canada and the U.S. will review all entries based on various considerations such as creativity, appropriate use of wood materials in satisfying clients’ building and site requirements and innovative design.

Projects can be submitted in the following categories:

Category 1

Non-residential – Institutional

Non-residential – Commercial Small & Large

The Non-residential Category includes offices, shopping centers, restaurants, stores, churches, motels, hotels, schools, libraries, recreational buildings, fire halls, medical clinics, hospitals, storage facilities, research laboratories, factories and warehouses.

Category 2

Residential – Single Family

Residential – Multi Family

The Residential Category includes single-family detached dwellings and multi-family projects such as duplexes, garden homes, apartments, condominiums, dormitories, low-cost housing and seniors’ residences.

Category 3

Architectural Interiors

The Architectural Interior Design Category includes the significant use of wood finishing in any type of building interior.

Category 4

Remodeled – Non Residential

Remodeled – Residential

The Remodeled Buildings Category may involve modifications to the building exterior, interior or both. Kitchen and bathroom modifications alone are not eligible, nor are single room improvements that do not include structural changes. Landscaping projects and other outdoor works are eligible, however, the use of wood should have architectural merit.

Category 5

International Building

The International Building Category includes all buildings both non-residential and residential that were built outside of North America.

Category 6

Other – Exterior Structures, Bridges etc.