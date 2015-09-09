Nominees for Heritage Toronto Awards Architecture category released

September 9, 2015

by Canadian Architect

Heritage Toronto has released its William Greer Architectural Conservation and Craftsmanship category nominees for the 41st Annual Heritage Toronto Awards. With 16 nominations for projects ranging in scale and time period, the past year has been a big year for architectural conservation in Toronto.

This category honours owners who have undertaken projects to restore or adapt buildings or structures that have been in existence for 40 years or more or are included on the City of Toronto’s Inventory of Heritage Properties. In addition to the quality of craftsmanship, appropriateness of materials, and the use of sound conservation principles, the jury considers how well the project meets current needs while maintaining the integrity of the original design vision.

The Heritage Toronto Awards celebrate outstanding contributions to the promotion and conservation of the city’s heritage in five categories: Book, Short Publication, Media, William Greer Architectural Conservation and Craftsmanship, and Community Heritage.

The Heritage Toronto Awards and Kilbourn Lecture will be held at Koerner Hall on the evening of October 13, 2015. Tickets can be purchased online at performance.rcmusic.ca, by phone at (416) 408-0208, or in person at the Royal Conservatory box office.

The 2015 Heritage Toronto Awards nominees in the William Greer Architectural Conservation and Craftsmanship category are:

Jean Tweed Centre, Cumberland House by Thomas Brown Architects Inc.

Bronze Entranceway at 21 Dundas Square by ERA Architects Inc.

Apartment Building at 100 Spadina Road by ERA Architects Inc.

Sanctuary at Trinity-St. Paul’s United Church at 427 Bloor Street West by ERA Architects Inc.

St. Augustine’s Seminary of Toronto at 2661 Kingston Road by Bogdan Newman Caranci Inc. and Philip Goldsmith Architect

The Munk School of Global Affairs at 315 Bloor Street West by KPMB Architects and ERA Architects Inc.

CNR Office Building at 398 Front Street East by architectsAlliance and ERA Architects Inc.

Artscape Youngplace at 180 Shaw Street by Teeple Architects Inc. and Goldsmith Borgal & Company Ltd.

60 Atlantic Avenue bt Quadrangle Architects Ltd. and Philip Goldsmith Architect

Little Trinity Church Annex at 403 King Street East by DTAH Architects Ltd. and ERA Architects Inc.

The Aperture Room at the Thornton-Smith Building at 340 Yonge Street by George Robb Architects and Straticom Planning Associates

Toronto Bell Cote at the Sukyo Mahikari Centre for Spiritual Development at 691 Scarlett Road by Takashi Tsuji Architect and William N. Greer

Landing Stage at Ward’s Island by Steven Burgess Architects

Private Residence at 49 Weybourne Crescent by Murakami Design

Private Residence at 10 McKenzie Avenue by gh3

Private Residence at 17 Berryman Street by Climan Green Liang Architects Inc. and Joan Burt Architect

For more information, please visit http://heritagetoronto.org/programs/heritage-toronto-awards/