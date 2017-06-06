National Capital Commission announces finalists in design competition for Nepean Point

June 6, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The National Capital Commission has announced the finalists in the international design competition for the redevelopment of Nepean Point, a historic and picturesque public space, and one of the Capital’s most iconic lookouts.

A jury of five experts reviewed 26 submissions and selected the finalists on the basis of their qualifications and previous work. The finalists are:

Each team will now prepare a proposal that includes: an overall design concept; a development plan for the entire site; a detailed design for Nepean Point; a design of a pedestrian bridge linking Major’s Hill Park and Nepean Point; a gathering place for events and programming; and various other facilities.

The deadline for the submission of final proposals is September 20, 2017. The NCC will host a public exhibition and open house of the finalists’ designs on October 5, 2017. The goal is to announce a winning design team in November 2017, as part of Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations. The first phase of construction is planned for 2019-2020.