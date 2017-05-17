Five Canadian buildings win 2017 North American Copper in Architecture Award

May 17, 2017

by Canadian Architect

Five Canadian buildings are recipients of the 2017 North American Copper in Architecture Award (NACIA).

Established in 2008, the NACIA program recognizes and promotes North American building projects for their outstanding use of architectural copper and copper alloys. Now in its 10th year, the annual awards program showcases a wide range of projects, all of which highlight craftsmanship, attention to detail and architectural vision.

The NACIA awards program is sponsored by industry representatives at CDA and the Canadian Copper & Brass Development Association (CCBDA). Projects are selected across three different categories: New Construction, Renovation/Restoration and Ornamental Applications.

“The outstanding quality and ingenuity of the copper projects submitted over the past ten years is truly inspiring,” said Stephen Knapp, the Director of the Sheet, Strip, & Plate Council for the Copper Development Association (CDA). “Not only is copper known for its sustainability and durability, its innate beauty continues to make it an appealing building material. Every year I am amazed by the innovative ways copper is being applied.”

The Canadian winners include:

166 Dovercourt House – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

New Construction Category

Application: Wall Cladding

Architect: Ja Architecture Studio

Builder/Developer: Luloo Boutique Homes

General Contractor: Mazifa Corp

Copper Manufacturer: Copper in Design

Surrounded by art galleries, trendy bars, shops and restaurants, the house at 166 Dovercourt Road is perfectly designed to meet the taste of a young professional, appreciative of art, design and local products. The entire façade consists of aged copper, which is one the most unique aspects of the structure. The raw material, pure copper alloy C110, is very durable and it also allows this modern home to blend in with the rest of the neighbourhood, which is filled with old Victorian homes. The residence is a unique expression of true heritage and workmanship- the influential design movement of the past centuries to the modern and contemporary designs of today and the future.

Centre Block of the Canadian Parliament – Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Restoration Category

Application: Roofing, Exterior Ornamental

Architect: Architecture EVOQ inc.

Sheet Metal Contractor: Heather & Little Limited

The Centre Block of the Canadian Parliament is one of three Gothic Revival sister buildings forming the Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario. Originally constructed in 1866, it was re-built after a great fire and completed in 1916. A major component of the East Pavilion Rehabilitation Project was the replacement of the existing copper batten roof, dormers and all ornamental copper cresting, including finials which had either reached the end of their life cycle or were missing. Each component was replicated in kind with the original design and construction, honouring the heritage value of the building fabric.

Le Windsor-Mansard Rehabilitation Project – Montreal, Quebec

Restoration Category

Application: Roofing, Exterior Ornamental

Architect: DMA Architectes s.e.n.c.r.l.

Sheet Metal Contractor: Toitures Trois Étoiles Inc.

Built in 1904-07 as part of the once prominent Windsor Hotel, Le Windsor’s history spans the past century as a stately feature bordering Dorchester Square. After the hotel’s decline, the building was restored and transformed into an office building in the mid-1980s, with elegant reception halls gracing the former hotel’s ground-floor ballrooms. Capping the nine-story building’s masonry façades is a curved mansard roof, spanning two floors. The mansard’s cladding had reached the end of its service life when the rehabilitation project was undertaken in 2013. Copper was selected as a building material in part to restore the sheet metalwork to its original material and due to its beauty and reliability.

Saskatchewan Legislative Building Dome Conservation – Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

Restoration Category

Application: Dome Restoration

Conservation Architect: Spencer R. Higgins, Architect Incorporated

Sheet Metal Contractor: Empire Restoration Inc.

Construction Managers: PCL Construction Management Inc.

The Saskatchewan Legislative Dome Restoration project involved the restoration of the entire copper dome roof system that was originally constructed in 1912. The work includes 28,000 pounds of new copper and is approximately 6,000 square feet of roof surface area. The building and grounds are designated as a National Historic Site of Canada and a Provincial Heritage Property. The protection ensures that any repairs or improvements fully respect its heritage value and architectural integrity. Every effort was made to conserve as much of the original copper, including some of the intricate ornamentation such as found on the garlands which were carefully removed and refurbished, as well as elements of the cupola and lantern areas. The use of copper was consistent in type and form with the original materials used to complete the 1912 structure. It is also a durable and long-lasting material.

The Wellington Building Renovation Project – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Ornamental Category

Application: Interior Ornamental

Architect: NORR Limited Architects, Engineers & Planners

Roofing Contractor: Raymond and Associates Roofing Inc.

After 60 years of providing shelter, the Wellington Building’s roof needed to be replaced. The salvaged copper scrap was then used to create a sculptural wall design in the Parliamentary Library of the building. 13,000 square feet of aged copper was cut from the existing roof, crated, sorted, flattened, perforated and then bent on a break press to provide the sound attenuation and sculptural finish for the walls of the Parliamentary Library in the building. The folded perforated aged copper lining and the folded, sculptural aged copper shells take their inspiration from the triangulated roof scape of the Parliament Hill Government Buildings.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the NACIA Awards, the copper, architectural and construction industries,and the general public selected 10 top projects from the last decade, which feature a mix of historic and modern buildings using copper. Among the award-winning copper projects were three Canadian winners:

Canadian National War Museum

Currie & Mackenzie Buildings, RMC

Montreal City Hall

The NACIA building projects were judged by a panel of architectural and copper industry experts. Entries were evaluated based upon overall building design, integration of copper, craft of copper installation and excellence in innovation or historic restoration. For the full list of winners, please click here.