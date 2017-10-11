Acclaimed Montréal architect Dan Hanganu dies at age 78

October 11, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The architectural community, family, friends and colleagues are in mourning following the death, on October 5, 2017, of Montréal architect Dan S. Hanganu. He was 78. Settled in Montreal since 1970, Dan Hanganu was the first architect to be granted, in 1992, the Prix Paul-Émile Borduas, the highest award given the Government of Québec in the field of architecture. Made officer of the Order of Canada, in 2010, and officer of the Ordre national du Québec, in 2005, his work has had a profound impact on Québec’s urban landscape.

Among his many achievements are the Montréal Museum of Archeology and History Pointe-à-Callière (in consortium with Provencher Roy), the Anglicane in Lévis, the Abbatial Church of Saint-Benoît- du-Lac, the École des Hautes Études Commerciales (in a consortium with JLP), the Cirque du Soleil headquarters, le Théâtre du Nouveau Monde, and the Centre d’Archives de Montréal (in consortium with Provencher Roy). More recently, he and his team built the Monique-Corriveau Library and the Pavilion 400e (both with with CLC) in Québec City as well as the Marc-Favreau Library, in Montréal.

In the realm of residential architecture, the buildings designed by Dan Hanganu have literally transformed the concept of urban dwelling in Québec. A major figure of contemporary architecture, his approach was characterized by his forward-looking ideas respectful of the past and his relentless and courageous attitude. He leaves an important legacy through his teaching at McGill University and the Université de Montréal.

For Francine Lelièvre, Pointe-à-Callière’s director, who worked with the architect for three decades: “It is with immense sadness that I learned of Mr Hanganu’s passing. Visionary, audacious and attuned to his environment, he leaves Montréal with an outstanding legacy.”

Never forgetting his native Rumania, Dan Hanganu dedicated his life to the pursuit of excellence in architecture, a pursuit hailed by numerous awards and distinctions, in Canada and internationally. One of Québec’s most significant cultural figures, Dan Hanganu was accompanied, throughout his life, by his wife, closest collaborator, and fellow architect Anca.

