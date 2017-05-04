Call for Members: Mississauga Urban Design Advisory Panel

May 4, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The Mississauga Urban Design Advisory Panel is seeking four new members to join its Panel.

Established in 2007, the Panel has become an important voice in promoting design excellence in Mississauga. New Panel members will serve for the 2017-2019 term, during which time, they are expected to bring their expertise in commenting on a range of important city building initiatives. As part of the rotation of current members, the City of Mississauga is seeking to fill the following vacancies:

The openings are for two Landscape Architects and two Architects with experience in designing or critiquing projects through the lens of urban design and/or sustainability; and, with expertise in urban development. The candidate should have a range of practical experience in conducting varying scales of project types, including large scale developments and urban design projects.

The Panel is currently composed of 11 members with a mix of design professions, including Urban Designers, Architects, Landscape Architects, Planners and an Engineer with transportation expertise.

Role of Members

giving professional and objective advice to Planning and Building Department staff on urban design matters for applications of proposed public or private developments,

providing constructive remarks to encourage design excellence,

improving the quality of urban life in Mississauga by promoting design excellence within the public realm, including the pursuit of high quality architecture, landscape architecture, urban design and environmental sustainability; and,

playing a significant role in raising awareness about the importance of good design within our City.

While the Panel has no authority to approve or refuse projects or to make policy decisions, City staff will take the Panel’s recommendations into consideration for the development approval and report to Council.

Eligibility and Qualifications:

a minimum of 15 years relevant professional experience in landscape architecture, architecture or urban design with an architectural background, and a membership in a related professional association or organization,

articulate and constructive communication skills in discussing design issues related to their profession,

a solid understanding of the municipal planning systems and development economics; and,

LEED Accredited Professional with relevant project experience is an asset.

Applicants acknowledge and are committed to:

meet during regular business hours up to a maximum of 12 afternoons per year (monthly),

have a two year term for the appointment which may be extended at the end of the term,

have suitable flexibility to attend the majority of Panel meetings posted in advance; and,

serve on an unpaid and voluntary basis.

To be considered for a Panel member, please prepare the following:

submit ONE file with a combined cover letter and resume in PDF format

e-mail the file to UrbanDesignAdvisoryPanel@mississauga.ca

Please note, only short listed applicants will be contacted. The deadling for submissions is Wednesday, May 31, 2017. For more information, please click here.