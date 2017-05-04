Call for Members: Mississauga Urban Design Advisory Panel

May 4, 2017
by Canadian Architect
The Mississauga Urban Design Advisory Panel is seeking four new members to join its Panel.
Established in 2007, the Panel has become an important voice in promoting design excellence in Mississauga. New Panel members will serve for the 2017-2019 term, during which time, they are expected to bring their expertise in commenting on a range of important city building initiatives. As part of the rotation of current members, the City of Mississauga is seeking to fill the following vacancies:
The openings are for two Landscape Architects and two Architects with experience in designing or critiquing projects through the lens of urban design and/or sustainability; and, with expertise in urban development. The candidate should have a range of practical experience in conducting varying scales of project types, including large scale developments and urban design projects.
The Panel is currently composed of 11 members with a mix of design professions, including Urban Designers, Architects, Landscape Architects, Planners and an Engineer with transportation expertise.
Role of Members
While the Panel has no authority to approve or refuse projects or to make policy decisions, City staff will take the Panel’s recommendations into consideration for the development approval and report to Council.
Eligibility and Qualifications:
Applicants acknowledge and are committed to:
To be considered for a Panel member, please prepare the following:
Please note, only short listed applicants will be contacted. The deadling for submissions is Wednesday, May 31, 2017. For more information, please click here.
