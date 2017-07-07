Skygarden House by Dubbeldam Architecture shortlisted for Green Awards

July 7, 2017

by Shannon Moore

The shortlist has been announced for the 4th International Green Interior Awards, including the Skygarden House in Canada by Dubbeldam Architecture & Design.

The 4th International Green Interior Awards are supported by organizations from around the world including Universal Magazines, Brickworks Building Products, Vertilux, The Footprint Company, RubySketch, Resene, Quantum Quartz, Armstrong Flooring, Designer Ply by Gunnersen, About Space, Sustainable Living Fabrics, Designer Rugs, Hare + Klein, German Sustainable Building Council, RAIC IRAC Architecture Canada, Global GreenTag, Cradle to Cradle, Australian Furniture Association, EcoSpecifier Global, Israel Green Building Council, Sydney Design School, Green Key Global, Colour Society of Australia, Eco Standard South Africa, FSC Australia and New Zealand, Wood Solutions, Torrens University Australia, Good Environmental Choice Australia, Living Future Institute Australia.

Judges for the 4th International Green Interior Awards are Daphna Tal, Australian Living; Caroline Pidcock, PIDCOCK Architecture + Sustainability; David Baggs, Global GreenTag; Sophie Solomon, SSD Studio; Megan Norgate, Brave New Eco; Kate St James, Universal Magazines; Meryl Hare, Hare + Klein; Helen Edwards, Recycled Interiors; Chris Knierim, Code Green.

The shortlisted entries are from these categories: Office (large, medium, small); Residential (new builds, renovations); Education; Retail; Product Innovation; and Students. In addition to the Canadian entry, the shortlist includes:

Biophilic Light, Laura Van de Wijdeven – William De Kooning Academy (Holland)

Moss Bar, Melanie Hopkins – Billy Blue College of Design (Australia)

D900 Curve Surface Downlight, Brightgreen (Australia)

Po Leung Kuk F.S.F.T. Children and Youth Development Centre, Nowhere Design (Hong Kong)

Chalmers Hall Renovation, Chad Kraus – Dirt Works Studio (USA)

Etsy Headquarters, Gensler (USA)

One Carter Lane London, Cundall (UK)

Green Fabrics, Mobel Pfister (Switzerland)

Graphenstone Paint, Graphenstone (Australia)

Admonter Stand, Carole Whiting Interiors and Design (Australia)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia at 200 George Street, JLL (Australia)

Kenzai, Design Commission (Australia)

Rockdale Library and Council Customer Service, CK Design International (Australia)

Trailwolf Cycles, Earthworld Inside (South Africa)

Peacock Street, Brave New Eco (Australia)

Alexandria Residence, CplusC Architectural Workshop (Australia)

Jute Wall, Laura Van de Wijdeven – William De Kooning Academy (Holland)

Alphington Townhouses, Green Sheep Collective (Australia)

Rotolacampo, Betty Chen – Sydney Design School (Australia)

AGL Sydney Head Office, Built (Australia)

Regenerative Bark House Treatments, The Bark House at Highland Craftsman Inc, (USA)

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation Headquarters, Group GSA (Australia)

Evolution Glass Surfaces, Evolution Glass LLC (USA)

Emerald Star, Dwell Development (USA)

Opera Software Wroclaw, mode:lina (Poland)

WT Partnership, Cachet Group (Australia)

I–CAT Environmental Solutions, Earthworld Inside (South Africa)

Bentley Enterprises Farmers Bank Adaptive Reuse, Nichols Booth Architects (USA)

All winners and runners-up will be announced at the Awards celebration at the Austral Design Studio in Sydney on Thursday, July 27, 2017.