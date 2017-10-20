International Garden Festival returning for 19th edition

October 20, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The International Garden Festival, presented at the Jardins de Métis/Reford Gardens in the Gaspésie region of Québec, is preparing its 19th edition and is issuing an international call for proposals to select designers who will create the new temporary gardens that will be presented from June 22, 2018.

Playsages II – Go Outside and Play! Advances in technology have taken play indoors and interiorized play to the point that games happen in a virtual world with friends who are connected but not connecting. Not only is there a nature deficit disorder, but also a nature knowledge deficit. Our isolation from the world outside deprives us of marvelling at the beauty of natural cycles. The Festival has always promoted the creation and curation of interactive spaces. The 2017 edition of the Festival exhibited six new installations on the theme of Playsages to the delight of nearly 10,000 children who came with their families, day camps and school groups – and enjoyed moments of joy, discovery and multiple opportunities to play.

The Festival is continuing its exploration of play with Playsages II – Go Outside and Play! and invites designers to imagine magical spaces where families will congregate and play together. This is an opportunity to play with our sense, create playgrounds that bring pleasure to all ages and orchestrate transformational spaces that offer visitors an opportunity to connect with nature.

This call for proposals is open to all landscape architects, architects and multidisciplinary teams from Canada and abroad. The deadline for submissions is Monday, December 4th. More information about the 19th edition of the International Garden Festival is available here.