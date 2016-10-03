International Garden Festival issues call for proposals for 2017 edition

October 3, 2016

by Canadian Architect

The International Garden Festival, presented at the Jardins de Métis / Reford Gardens in the Gaspésie region of Québec, is preparing its 18th edition and is issuing an international call for proposals to select designers who will create the new temporary gardens that will be presented from June 22, 2017.

The idea behind the 2017 edition of the Festival is to put play front and centre. Bring play into the landscape. Inspire today’s young that outdoor play is just as interesting as on-screen amusement. The theme is an open invitation to re-think play and take part in the global discussion over nature-deficit disorder.

Colour, movement, surprise, interaction, spontaneous encounters – these are just some of the elements that have made the playful gardens of past editions of the Festival so successful with younger visitors. And the same elements are what appeal to most adults – at least to those with a playful mind and a youthful spirit.

This call for proposals is open to all landscape architects, architects and multidisciplinary teams from Canada and abroad. The deadline for submissions is November 14, 2016.

