University of Manitoba seeking Indigenous Scholar for faculties of architecture and engineering

June 26, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The Faculty of Engineering and Faculty of Architecture at the University of Manitoba invite applications from Indigenous (e.g., First Nations, Métis, Inuit) Scholars for a tenure-track position at the rank of Assistant or Associate Professor, or a probationary appointment as Instructor, commencing January 1, 2018, or as soon thereafter as possible.

Applications are invited from all the disciplines within the Faculty of Engineering or the Faculty of Architecture. The successful applicant will be appointed in one of the academic units in the Faculty of Architecture or the Faculty of Engineering aligned with their expertise, but will engage with both Faculties.

The Faculty of Architecture and Faculty of Engineering offer a range of academic programs from the Bachelor to the Doctoral level, including professionally accredited programs in Architecture, City Planning, Interior Design, Landscape Architecture and Engineering (Biosystems, Civil, Computer, Electrical and Mechanical). More than 110 faculty members are engaged in extensive programs of research, scholarly and creative works, supported by well-equipped laboratories, studios and facilities. All academic programs have competitive entry processes with enrolment of more than 2,100 undergraduate and nearly 700 graduate/post-graduate students.

Both faculties have multiple existing initiatives involving Indigenous students and communities that address issues of importance to Indigenous communities. Numerous studios in the programs of the Faculty of Architecture successfully engage students with Indigenous issues and communities. The Engineering Access Program is specifically designed to support Indigenous engineering students, and is the most successful program of its kind in Canada.

The Indigenous Scholar in the Faculty of Architecture and Faculty of Engineering will be expected to lead the integration of Indigenous knowledge and perspectives in the curricula of both Faculties and expand existing connections as well as create new connections with Indigenous communities. The Indigenous Scholar will be appointed to one of the academic units in the Faculty of Engineering or Faculty of Architecture and will be expected to develop a disciplinary specific program of research, scholarly or creative work connected to issues of importance to Indigenous communities. It is expected that the Indigenous Scholar will be a member, or eligible to become a member, of one of the professional associations relevant to the disciplines within the Faculty of Engineering or the Faculty of Architecture.

The University of Manitoba is strongly committed to equity and diversity within its community and especially welcomes applications from women, members of racialized communities, Indigenous persons, persons with disabilities, persons of all sexual orientations and genders, and others who may contribute to the further diversification of ideas. All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Indigenous Canadian citizens and permanent residents will be given priority. Applicants must, at application, declare that he/she self-identifies as an Indigenous (First Nations, Metis or Inuit) Canadian. Applications, including a curriculum vitae, short statement of teaching philosophy and research interests, the names and addresses (including phone and e-mail addresses) of three referees, and Indigenous Canadian self-declaration verification should be sent (preferably by email) to: