Indigenous Design Thinking symposium coming to Calgary

December 13, 2017

Presented by the University of Calgary’s Faculty of Environmental Design, the upcoming Indigenous Design Thinking symposium will take place on January 25, with free admission. Split into sessions focusing on Pathways and Approaches, the symposium will feature a pair of panel discussions, as well as two keynote addresses from acclaimed architect Douglas Cardinal.

According to the University, “the symposium is aimed at indigenous university, college and high school students, instructors, and administrators. It will also appeal to professional designers, industry partners and the University of Calgary community. There will be opportunities to meet with the presenters.” Following an opening prayer by Kelly Good Eagle St., the panel discussions will feature Dr. Suzanne Morrissette, Wanda Dalla Costa, David Fortin, Matthew Hickey, Jennifer Redvers, and Cheyenne Thomas.

The Indigenous Design Thinking symposium will be the first event of its kind to be held following the recent launch of the University of Calgary’s Indigenous Strategy ii’ taa’ poh’ to’ p. “This strategy provides an opportunity for the university to take an important and meaningful step on the path towards reconciliation to reset, revisit, and revitalize our relationship with Indigenous communities throughout the region,” the university’s website explains.

Attendance is by registration only, with limited seating available at MacEwan Hall. More information — as well as the registration page — is also available via the event’s official website, linked here.