Five designs shortlisted for Ottawa’s proposed Memorial to the Victims of Communism

March 21, 2017
by Canadian Architect
The Minister of Canadian Heritage, on behalf of Tribute to Liberty, has revealed the five designs for the proposed Memorial to the Victims of Communism in Ottawa.
The Memorial to the Victims of Communism – Canada, a Land of Refuge will recognize Canada’s international role as a place of refuge for people fleeing injustice and persecution. The Memorial will be built just west of the terraces of the Garden of the Provinces and Territories in Ottawa and will honour the millions who have suffered under communist regimes.
Last fall, the Department of Canadian Heritage re-launched the national design competition after the original competition elicited heated public debate. Some of the concern was related to its proposed site, a prominent location between Library and Archives Canada and the Supreme Court that since the 1920s had been reserved for a new building for the Federal Court. The new competition called for a monument placed on a grassed area approximately 500 square metres in size, located just west of the terraces of the Garden of the Provinces and Territories along Confederation Boulevard.
In November 2016, a jury shortlisted five design teams to create an emotionally compelling and sensitively designed Memorial in Canada’s Capital Region. The following teams were chosen to provide design proposals for the Memorial:
The winning design is expected to be announced in April 2017.
[…] Read the full article from the Source… […]
[…] Read the full article from the Source… […]
[…] November 2016, a jury shortlisted five design teams to create an emotionally compelling and sensitively designed Memorial in Canada’s Capital Region. […]
Shouldn’t this be victims of totalitarianism? There are victims on both left and right – why differentiate?
Strongly agreed. The victims of Hitler and Stalin, Kim Jong Il and al-Assad should all be remembered equally.
Unremarkable…
Having reviewed the videos, I put the Team space2place as my number 1 choice, and the Team Moskaliuk as 2nd choice. The Mills and Raff entries don’t seem to relate to the subject specifically. The Reich+Petch proposal seems too complex, and I’m not sure that a sound component works well.
I agree with Alastair Spears on the ranking of the memorials. The tumbling statue is iconic and memorable, though a bit obvious, paradoxically its greatest strength as well, as a comment on the tradition itself of statues that honour political leaders. This last point could help to diffuse the criticism that the suffering of victims of other types of political regimes has not been addressed. The other entries impose their views excessively. Some would be spatially confining in their attempt to program the experience of the memorial, and dysfunctional with crowds.