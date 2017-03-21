Canadian Architect

News

Five designs shortlisted for Ottawa’s proposed Memorial to the Victims of Communism

March 21, 2017
by Canadian Architect

The Minister of Canadian Heritage, on behalf of Tribute to Liberty, has revealed the five designs for the proposed Memorial to the Victims of Communism in Ottawa. 

The Memorial to the Victims of Communism – Canada, a Land of Refuge will recognize Canada’s international role as a place of refuge for people fleeing injustice and persecution. The Memorial will be built just west of the terraces of the Garden of the Provinces and Territories in Ottawa and will honour the millions who have suffered under communist regimes. 

Last fall, the Department of Canadian Heritage re-launched the national design competition after the original competition elicited heated public debate. Some of the concern was related to its proposed site, a prominent location between Library and Archives Canada and the Supreme Court that since the 1920s had been reserved for a new building for the Federal Court. The new competition called for a monument placed on a grassed area approximately 500 square metres in size, located just west of the terraces of the Garden of the Provinces and Territories along Confederation Boulevard.

In November 2016, a jury shortlisted five design teams to create an emotionally compelling and sensitively designed Memorial in Canada’s Capital Region. The following teams were chosen to provide design proposals for the Memorial:

Team space2place
Jeff Cutler, landscape architect (Vancouver, BC) and Ken Lum, artist (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Team Mills
Karen Mills and Ben Mills, public art consultants; Silvano Tardella and Robert M. S. Ng, landscape architects; Jordan Söderberg Mills, artist (all from Toronto, ON); Vong Phaophanit and Claire Oboussier, artists (London, U.K.)

Team Moskaliuk
Wiktor Moskaliuk, architect (Markham, ON); Claire Bedat, landscape architect (Washington, D.C.); Larysa Kurylas, artist (Washington, D.C.)

Team Raff
Paul Raff, artist and architect; Michael A. Ormston-Holloway, designer and certified arborist; Brett Hoornaert, landscape architect; Luke Kairys, landscape architect (all from Toronto, ON)

Team Reich+Petch Architects
Tony Reich, architect (Toronto, ON); Catherine Widgery, artist (Cambridge, Massachusetts); Matthew Sweig, landscape architect (Toronto, ON)


The winning design is expected to be announced in April 2017.


Print this page


Related Posts



5 Comments » for Five designs shortlisted for Ottawa’s proposed Memorial to the Victims of Communism
  1. Brian Szuberwood says:
    March 22, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Shouldn’t this be victims of totalitarianism? There are victims on both left and right – why differentiate?

    Reply
    • Daniel Leal Werneck says:
      March 23, 2017 at 11:43 am

      Strongly agreed. The victims of Hitler and Stalin, Kim Jong Il and al-Assad should all be remembered equally.

      Reply
  2. Randy Wilson says:
    March 22, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Unremarkable…

    Reply
  3. Alastair Speirs MRAIC says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Having reviewed the videos, I put the Team space2place as my number 1 choice, and the Team Moskaliuk as 2nd choice. The Mills and Raff entries don’t seem to relate to the subject specifically. The Reich+Petch proposal seems too complex, and I’m not sure that a sound component works well.

    Reply
    • Philip Kienholz says:
      March 27, 2017 at 11:42 pm

      I agree with Alastair Spears on the ranking of the memorials. The tumbling statue is iconic and memorable, though a bit obvious, paradoxically its greatest strength as well, as a comment on the tradition itself of statues that honour political leaders. This last point could help to diffuse the criticism that the suffering of victims of other types of political regimes has not been addressed. The other entries impose their views excessively. Some would be spatially confining in their attempt to program the experience of the memorial, and dysfunctional with crowds.

      Reply
3 Pings/Trackbacks for "Five designs shortlisted for Ottawa’s proposed Memorial to the Victims of Communism"
  1. Five designs shortlisted for Ottawa’s proposed Memorial to the Victims of Communism – Canadian Architect – ItsInvisible says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    […] Read the full article from the Source… […]

  2. Five designs shortlisted for Ottawa’s proposed Memorial to the Victims of Communism – Posts ABC says:
    March 22, 2017 at 2:14 am

    […] Read the full article from the Source… […]

  3. Winning design revealed for Ottawa's Memorial to the Victims of Communism - Canadian Architect says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    […] November 2016, a jury shortlisted five design teams to create an emotionally compelling and sensitively designed Memorial in Canada’s Capital Region. […]

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*