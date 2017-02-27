Final Call for Submissions: 2017 Moriyama RAIC International Prize for $100,000 (CAD)

February 27, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The Royal Architectural Institute of Canada (RAIC) is accepting submissions for the 2017 Moriyama RAIC International Prize and the Moriyama RAIC Student Scholarships until March 8.

The Moriyama RAIC International Prize, which was established in 2014 by Canadian architect Raymond Moriyama along with the RAIC and the RAIC Foundation, consists of a monetary award of CAD $100,000 and a handcrafted sculpture designed by Canadian designer Wei Yew. The Prize celebrates a single work of architecture that is judged to be transformative within its societal context and reflects Moriyama’s conviction that great architecture transforms society by promoting social justice and humanistic values of respect and inclusiveness.

The Moriyama RAIC Student Scholarships are three scholarships awarded in conjunction with the Moriyama RAIC International Prize. The Moriyama RAIC Student Scholarships program is open to any student registered full-time in a Canadian university architecture program in the 2016-2017 academic year. Three scholarships of CAD $5,000 will be awarded.

For more information on the Moriyama RAIC International Prize, please click here.

For more information on the Moriyama RAIC Student Scholarships, please click here.