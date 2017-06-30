Canadian Architect editor Elsa Lam participates in panel discussion for CBC Ideas

June 30, 2017

by Canadian Architect

Last May, Canadian Architect editor Elsa Lam was invited to participate in a panel discussion about heritage architecture hosted by Paul Kennedy of CBC Ideas titled “Building Tension: Preserving the past and constructing the future.”

Elsa was joined by Joe Ballard, President of Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia; Julia Gersovitz, Preservation Architect, Partner at EVOQ and Adjunct Professor at McGill University’s School of Architecture, Montreal; Jean Carroon, Preservation Architect, Principal at Goody Clancy, Boston; and Brian MacKay-Lyons, Contemporary Architect, Partner at MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects Ltd, and Professor of Architecture, Dalhousie University, Halifax.

The panel was broadcast on national radio on June 19. To listen to the discussion, please click here.