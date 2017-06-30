Canadian Architect

News

Canadian Architect editor Elsa Lam participates in panel discussion for CBC Ideas

June 30, 2017
by Canadian Architect

Canadian Architect editor Elsa Lam

Last May, Canadian Architect editor Elsa Lam was invited to participate in a panel discussion about heritage architecture hosted by Paul Kennedy of CBC Ideas titled “Building Tension: Preserving the past and constructing the future.”

Elsa was joined by Joe Ballard, President of Heritage Trust of Nova ScotiaJulia Gersovitz, Preservation Architect, Partner at EVOQ and Adjunct Professor at McGill University’s School of Architecture, Montreal; Jean Carroon, Preservation Architect, Principal at Goody Clancy, Boston; and Brian MacKay-Lyons, Contemporary Architect, Partner at MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects Ltd, and Professor of Architecture, Dalhousie University, Halifax.

The panel was broadcast on national radio on June 19. To listen to the discussion, please click here.


