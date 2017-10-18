EIFS Council of Canada launches annual Architectural Design Awards Program

October 18, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The EIFS Council of Canada officially launched its 2017‐2018 Architectural Design Awards Program to honour design professionals and firms which incorporate EIFS products into innovative and creative built projects. Last year, NumberTEN Architectural Group was awarded the Grand Prize from a pool of outstanding firms. This year, the Council encourages all architects and design professionals to submit their recent projects for a chance at the Grand Prize Award.

“The EIFS Council of Canada wants to recognize and honour projects that have used EIFS in an innovative way,” States John M. Garbin, President and CEO of the EIFS Council of Canada, “The goal of this Awards Program is to create a new benchmark in EIFS construction. The use of EIFS will help us realize Canada’s national objective of creating resilient, sustainable buildings.”

The Awards Program is open to all architects, architectural firms, builders or design professionals that have designed and completed a building located in Canada which utilizes EIFS. Eligible buildings must be occupied no sooner than January 1st, 2016 and no later than January 31st, 2018.

Eligible applicants may submit their projects in one of five categories: 1) low rise residential, 2) high rise residential, 3) commercial/retail, 4) recreational/institutional, and 5) renovation. Registrations to determine eligibility are open until April 7th, 2018. All applicants that have been deemed eligible have until April 7th, 2018 to prepare their electronic submission packages. Submissions must be received no later than 12:01am April 7th, 2018. Award finalists will be announced on April 30th, 2018.

All Award recipients will named in a Press Release and featured in articles submitted to prominent Canadian architectural and construction publications. The recipients are selected by a jury of industry experts from a variety of backgrounds. The jury will consider the submissions in relation to a range of established criteria to decide on a winning project, details are available on the website below.

There will be one Grand Award winner with a maximum of 2 honourable mentions for each category. Award recipients will be honoured at the EIFS Council of Canada Annual General Meeting and Awards Reception on June 13th, 2018.

For more information on the Design Awards Program, please visit the Council’s official website, linked here.