Fifth annual Eco Jam rocks the MOD Club in Toronto

May 19, 2017

by Canadian Architect

On April 27, Smith + Andersen and Footprint hosted its fifth annual Eco Jam at the MOD Club. This benefit rock concert highlights the musical talent hidden in the architecture, engineering and construction industries.

Every year during Earth Week, this event draws attention to the importance of trees to the construction industry. In its commitment to sustainable design and engineering, Smith + Andersen and Footprint support responsible stewardship of this valuable resource.

Eco Jam 2017 was the most successful event to date and raised funds to support the planting of 3,463 new trees. Combined with contributions since 2013, Eco Jam in conjunction with Forests Ontario have reached a milestone by planting over 10,000 trees across the province. Forests Ontario is a not-for-profit organization working with provincial agencies and volunteers who are dedicated to the re-greening of Ontario.

Companies who rocked the stage to a sold out house included: Bentall Kennedy, B+H, CS&P, Diamond Schmitt, Dialog, EllisDon, Entuitive, HOK, Humphries, IBI Group, iN Studio, Montgomery Sisam, Moriyama & Teshima, NORR, PCL Agile, Perkins + Will, Quadrangle, and Quadreal.

