Canadian Architect editor Elsa Lam participates in panel discussion broadcast on CBC Radio

June 2, 2017

by Canadian Architect

This weekend, the City of Ottawa will present Doors Open Ottawa, the second-largest Doors Open architectural event in North America. Over 150 historically, culturally and functionally significant buildings will be featured in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday, with over 80,000 visitors exploring some of the city’s most interesting places.

In preparation, a launch was held on May 9th at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. In addition to a sneak peek of this year’s featured buildings, a public panel discussion about the future of architecture in Canada took place. Canadian Architect editor Elsa Lam was joined by Barry Hobin of Hobin Architecture and Donald Schmitt of Diamond Schmitt Architects. Moderated by Alan Neil, the discussion was later broadcast on CBC Radio’s All in a Day.

Doors Open Ottawa runs June 3-4. For the full list of participating buildings, click here.