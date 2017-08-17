Diamond Schmitt Announced as Designers for Oakville Community Centre

August 17, 2017

by Canadian Architect

Canada’s Diamond Schmitt Architects are set to take on another major institutional project in southern Ontario. The prominent Toronto-based firm has been selected as the design architect for a community centre in Oakville. Although details of the design have not yet been made available, the community centre — set to be located alongside a new town park — will feature an indoor pool and a variety of fitness amenities.

The development and construction process will be carried out under an Integrated Project Delivery contract, or IPD. Touting a major advancement in the delivery of construction projects, the relatively newly introduced IPD system is designed to help ensure that projects are deliver on time and on budget. Our sister publication, Building Magazine, has the full story:

Toronto-based Diamond Schmitt Architects will design a new community centre for the Town of Oakville, Ontario. The Southeast Community Centre will be adjacent to a new town park and feature a double gymnasium, fitness centre and 25-metre pool. The project is an Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) contract, a tripartite design process where client, architect and constructor work together to develop creative solutions in all aspects of project delivery. The contractor is Graham Construction. Diamond Schmitt is currently working with Oakville and Graham Construction on the revitalization of Trafalgar Park, including a recreation centre, ice rink expansion and new fire station. It is the first Lean IPD project by a Canadian municipality.

