DIALOG announces winner of 2017 Scholarship in honour of Michael Evamy

May 12, 2017

by Canadian Architect

How can architects and designers harness the power of digital technology to improve the materials and construction methods they use? Stuart Lodge, a Masters of Architecture student at University of British Columbia, has been awarded $5000 to find out.

Lodge’s research proposal entitled Emergent Materiality: New Models of Scripts, Space and Materials has been awarded the 2017 Scholarship in Honour of Michael Evamy.

“My research will begin to suggest that the computer can act in a way to augment our processes and create new ways of understanding design problems. With this scholarship, I am able to dedicate myself to my research, proposing design solutions through the support of my larger architecture community.” -Stuart Lodge, Michael Evamy Scholarship Recipient

DIALOG’s Selection Committee of the Michael Evamy Scholarship was impressed with Lodge’s proposal that investigates the architecture and design industry’s evolving relationship with digital technology.

“How we understand space, the materials we use in our projects, and leveraging the power of digital technology are ideas our firm is investing time and energy to explore. The findings from Stuart Lodge’s research will meaningfully contribute to a powerful conversation across all of our disciplines.” -Donna Clare, DIALOG Principal and Selection Committee member.

This year, DIALOG received a record number of submissions from seven architecture schools across Canada. The interdisciplinary judging panel was struck by the thoughtfulness and passion demonstrated in this year’s submissions. “It’s inspiring to see such thought-provoking and aspirational submissions from the next generation of architects, which bodes well for the future of our industry,” explains Donna Clare.

DIALOG established the Michael Evamy Scholarship Foundation to honour the memory of Michael Evamy, a partner instrumental in building its integrated practice from 1966 to 1993. The award provides financial assistance to the selected Canadian student attending a Canadian school of architecture in the second last year of study, in order to undertake a specific research project in a field of interest to them. The intent of the study is to enrich and advance the candidate’s personal and professional experience and knowledge on a topic relevant to the practice of Architecture.

The value of the award is $5000. A secondary amount up to $3000 is available for project related expenses, including travel expenses, during the course of the investigation. The next Call for Submissions for the Michael Evamy Scholarship will be issued in January 2018.