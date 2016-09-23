Department of Canadian Heritage re-launches design competition for Memorial to Victims of Communism

September 23, 2016

by Canadian Architect

The Department of Canadian Heritage is re-launching a national design competition inviting teams of professional artists, landscape architects, architects and other urban design professionals to create a design concept for a national monument entitled Memorial to the Victims of Communism – Canada, A Land of Refuge.

This is the first phase of a two-phase competition: the Request for Qualifications will evaluate qualifications to create a shortlist of up to five design teams, and the Request for Proposals will invite the finalists to develop concepts and select a winning proposal.

The original competition for a Memorial to the Victims of Communism elicited heated public debate. Some of the concern was related to its proposed site, a prominent location between Library and Archives Canada and the Supreme Court that since the 1920s had been reserved for a new building for the Federal Court. The current competition calls for a monument placed on a grassed area approximately 500 square metres in size, located just west of the terraces of the Garden of the Provinces and Territories along Confederation Boulevard. A large wooden sculpture currently on the Memorial site, Chung Hung’s Twelve Points in a Classical Balance, will be relocated.