Department of Canadian Heritage re-launches design competition for Memorial to Victims of Communism

September 23, 2016
by Canadian Architect

The Garden of the Provinces and Territories is the proposed new site for the Memorial to the Victims of Communism.

The Department of Canadian Heritage is re-launching a national design competition inviting teams of professional artists, landscape architects, architects and other urban design professionals to create a design concept for a national monument entitled Memorial to the Victims of Communism – Canada, A Land of Refuge.

This is the first phase of a two-phase competition: the Request for Qualifications will evaluate qualifications to create a shortlist of up to five design teams, and the Request for Proposals will invite the finalists to develop concepts and select a winning proposal.

The original competition for a Memorial to the Victims of Communism elicited heated public debate. Some of the concern was related to its proposed site, a prominent location between Library and Archives Canada and the Supreme Court that since the 1920s had been reserved for a new building for the Federal Court. The current competition calls for a monument placed on a grassed area approximately 500 square metres in size, located just west of the terraces of the Garden of the Provinces and Territories along Confederation Boulevard. A large wooden sculpture currently on the Memorial site, Chung Hung’s Twelve Points in a Classical Balance, will be relocated.

The deadline for submissions is October 11, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. EDT. For more information, please click here.


