Canadian Institute of Steel Construction announces Alberta Steel Design Award winners

May 25, 2017
by Canadian Architect
The Canadian Institute of Steel Construction has announced the winners of the 2017 Alberta Steel Design Awards, celebrating exceptional steel projects in six categories including architecture, engineering, sustainability and more.
This year’s winners include:
Owner: City of Edmonton
CISC Fabricator/ CISC Detailer: Canam Group Inc.
Architect: HOK
Engineer: Thorton Tomasetti
CISC Engineer: DIALOG
General Contractor: PCL Construction
Erector: Alco (Joint Venture Partners LPR Construction & Whitemud Ironworks Limited)
CISC Erector: Walters Group Inc.
An award for a project team who demonstrates “value added” to the project through collaborative project delivery approaches throughout the design and/or construction process.
Owner: National Music Centre
CISC Fabricator/ CISC Detailer/ CISC Erector: Walters Group Inc.
Architect: Kasian Architecture, Allied Works Architecture
CISC Engineer: RJC Engineers
General Contractor: CANA Management Inc.
Other: DukeEvans Inc
Architecture Award: Steel structures in which architectural considerations predominantly influence the design, particularly those with exposed steelwork. (All building types and bridges.)
Steel Edge Award: An open category demonstrating excellence in the application of steel design, fabrication, detailing or finishing. These projects demonstrate tremendous ingenuity in addressing unique design, resource or application challenges.
Owner: Strathcona County
CISC Fabricator: Sturo Métal Inc.
Architect: Marshall Tittemore Architects
CISC Engineer: RJC Engineers
General Contractor: Graham Construction Engineering LP
Steel structures created as part of a community development project with a focus on serving community needs. This includes, but is not limited to, municipal government projects, not for profit companies, art installations and other installations (all building types, bridges, and structures). Projects that impact and enhance the community around them will be considered.
Owner: University of Calgary
CISC Fabricator/CISC Erector/ CICS Detailer: Supermétal
Architects: Diamond Schmitt Architects, Gibbs Gage Architects
CISC Engineer: RJC Engineers
General Contractor EllisDon
Steel structures in which engineering considerations and the efficient use of steel in unique applications are the predominant factor. (All building types and bridges.)
Owner: Calgary Municipal Land Corporation
CISC Engineer: Entuitive Detailer/ Erector: AAA Steel
Architect: Nyhoff Architecture
General Contractor: CANA Construction
Steel structure in which steel has been used or re-used as part of a sustainable development project that aims to improve environmental impact of the structure by using innovative practices, standards and technologies.
