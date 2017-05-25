Canadian Institute of Steel Construction announces Alberta Steel Design Award winners

May 25, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The Canadian Institute of Steel Construction has announced the winners of the 2017 Alberta Steel Design Awards, celebrating exceptional steel projects in six categories including architecture, engineering, sustainability and more.

This year’s winners include:

Rogers Place (Collaboration Award)

Owner: City of Edmonton

CISC Fabricator/ CISC Detailer: Canam Group Inc.

Architect: HOK

Engineer: Thorton Tomasetti

CISC Engineer: DIALOG

General Contractor: PCL Construction

Erector: Alco (Joint Venture Partners LPR Construction & Whitemud Ironworks Limited)

CISC Erector: Walters Group Inc.

An award for a project team who demonstrates “value added” to the project through collaborative project delivery approaches throughout the design and/or construction process.

Studio Bell (Architecture Award and Steel Edge Award)

Owner: National Music Centre

CISC Fabricator/ CISC Detailer/ CISC Erector: Walters Group Inc.

Architect: Kasian Architecture, Allied Works Architecture

CISC Engineer: RJC Engineers

General Contractor: CANA Management Inc.

Other: DukeEvans Inc

Architecture Award: Steel structures in which architectural considerations predominantly influence the design, particularly those with exposed steelwork. (All building types and bridges.)

Steel Edge Award: An open category demonstrating excellence in the application of steel design, fabrication, detailing or finishing. These projects demonstrate tremendous ingenuity in addressing unique design, resource or application challenges.

Emerald Hills Leisure Centre (Building Communities Award)

Owner: Strathcona County

CISC Fabricator: Sturo Métal Inc.

Architect: Marshall Tittemore Architects

CISC Engineer: RJC Engineers

General Contractor: Graham Construction Engineering LP

Steel structures created as part of a community development project with a focus on serving community needs. This includes, but is not limited to, municipal government projects, not for profit companies, art installations and other installations (all building types, bridges, and structures). Projects that impact and enhance the community around them will be considered.

Schulich School of Engineering, University of Calgary (Engineering Award)

Owner: University of Calgary

CISC Fabricator/CISC Erector/ CICS Detailer: Supermétal

Architects: Diamond Schmitt Architects, Gibbs Gage Architects

CISC Engineer: RJC Engineers

General Contractor EllisDon

Steel structures in which engineering considerations and the efficient use of steel in unique applications are the predominant factor. (All building types and bridges.)

St. Louis Hotel (Sustainability Award)

Owner: Calgary Municipal Land Corporation

CISC Engineer: Entuitive Detailer/ Erector: AAA Steel

Architect: Nyhoff Architecture

General Contractor: CANA Construction

Steel structure in which steel has been used or re-used as part of a sustainable development project that aims to improve environmental impact of the structure by using innovative practices, standards and technologies.