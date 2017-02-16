Call for Abstracts: CAPITALizing on Heritage

February 16, 2017

by Canadian Architect

A historic capital city and a major milestone offer the perfect opportunity to explore how people, policy, and preservation practice intersect to renew landmarks, protect what matters, and create vibrant places.

The Association for Preservation Technology International and the National Trust for Canada have joined forces to create CAPITALizing on Heritage, expected to be the largest gathering of conservation practitioners and advocates ever mounted in Canada. Industry professionals and strong community voices will come together to share the best in technology, policy, means and methods for preserving and renewing heritage buildings, sculptures, districts and engineering works.

The conference will capitalize on this rich blend of history, place, ritual and expertise for a truly memorable and inspiring event. Reflecting this diversity, CAPITALizing on Heritage will provide an opportunity with seven conference tracks organized into three technical tracks, three cultural/community tracks and one track exploring the intersection of policy and technical issues. The papers within each thematic track will range from macro to micro in scale, with subject matter as diverse as cultural landscapes, non-destructive testing, heritage advocacy, engineering, sustainability, and project financing.

Authors are encouraged to submit abstracts that fit within the seven broad thematic tracks. Potential topics are listed, but the abstracts do not have to necessarily fit these example topics, just the track. Case studies must include what the author(s) has learned from this case study and why it is relevant to the conference.

All papers presented at the conference will be considered for publication in post-conference issues of the APT Bulletin. APT and the National Trust reserves the right to publish all accepted abstracts on their websites and with conference registration materials.

Each abstract should be:

a 20-minute presentation by one speaker;

450 words or less;

include a short (100 word) biography;

and indicate student or professional status.

Professional Abstracts are due by March 17th. Student Abstracts are due March 30th. For more information, please click here.



