Canadian Architect welcomes new staff

August 4, 2017

by Elsa Lam

As Canadian Architect’s August issue goes to press, editor Elsa Lam is preparing to go on maternity leave. Adele Weder, Hon. MRAIC will be taking the position of editor of Canadian Architect during her absence.

Weder has been a long-time contributor to Canadian Architect, and is the magazine’s regional correspondent representing Vancouver. Trained in journalism and architecture, she has experience in the field going back to her editorship of Insite: Architecture + Design magazine. She is a contributor to numerous publications, and is the co-author of books on B.C. Binning, Selwyn Pullan, Ron Thom, and Dan Hanganu. She recently curated the exhibition Ron Thom and the Allied Arts, which toured venues across Canada.

Weder and Lam have been working closely to transition editorial responsibilities and processes, and Weder will be leading the magazine starting with the September issue.

This month, Canadian Architect is also welcoming Assistant Editor Stefan Novakovic to its team. A graduate of McGill University with a major in English Literature, Novakovic has been an assistant editor at Urban Toronto and was the chief blogger for the McGill International Review’s Yugosphere blog. His writing has appeared in publications such as Torontoist, Skyrise Cities and the McGill Tribune.

Novakovic will be working with Canadian Architect as well as with its sister magazines, Canadian Interiors and Building.



