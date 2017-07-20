Canadian Architect 50th Awards of Excellence open for entries

July 20, 2017

by Elsa Lam

The 50th annual Canadian Architect Awards of Excellence program is now open for entries. The Canadian Architect Awards of Excellence recognizes projects in the design stage. Judging takes place in October and the winning schemes are published in a special issue in December.

August 17, 2017 is the early bird deadline for submissions, and September 21, 2017 is the final deadline.

To enter, you must be either (A) an architect registered in Canada or (B) a graduate of an accredited Canadian architecture school holding a professional degree from that school.

Projects must be in the design stage, scheduled for construction or under construction but not substantially complete by September 21, 2017. All projects must be commissioned by a client with the intention to build the submitted proposal. All building types and concisely presented urban design schemes are eligible.

Awards are given for architectural design excellence. Jurors will consider the following criteria (with all criteria being weighted equally):

Physical organization and form, including attention to composition and detail

Response to program, site, geographic and/or urban context

Innovation in concept, process, materials, building systems and/or implementation

Demonstration of exemplary environmental and/or social awareness

For more information and to submit your entry, click here.

To view the winners of the 2016 Canadian Architect Awards of excellence, click here.

To view our Frequently Asked Questions, click here.