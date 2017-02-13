Call for Candidates: The Phyllis Lambert Prize

February 13, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The Phyllis Lambert Prize is a biennial award presented by the Society for the Study of Architecture in Canada (SSAC) to a PhD candidate or recent graduate with the best doctoral dissertation on the subject of the built environment (architecture, architectural history, theory, critic or conservation) in Canada. The Prize consists of a certificate of recognition and a $1,500 scholarship and will be awarded during a special ceremony included in the program of the Society’s annual conference. The recipient will be invited to present a public lecture related to the subject of the dissertation at the conference; travel and accommodations costs will be covered by the Society, up to $1,500.

The prize honours Phyllis Lambert, architect and tutelary figure of architectural history and conservation, and founder of the Canadian Centre for Architecture, an internationally renowned institution with the goal of increasing public awareness and scholarly research of the role played by architecture in contemporary society. The institution collects, archives, documents,”supports research,”fosters and broadcasts knowledge. The SSAC is soliciting submissions of doctoral theses completed within the past two years (2015 or 2016) and a letter of support from the supervisor of the dissertation of doctoral candidates and recent graduates studying either within or outside of Canada.

Manuscripts and letters of support must be sent by March 1, 2017 to the following address:

Society for the Study of Architecture in Canada / Phyllis Lambert Prize

Dr. Daniel Millette / SSAC Vice-President of Awards

6095 James Bell Drive, Manotick

Ontario, K4M 1B3