Calgary announces Urban Design Award winners

November 24, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The 2017 Mayor’s Urban Design Award winners were announced on November 15th at the National Music Centre. Every two years, the City of Calgary acknowledges the important contributions of designers, architects and artists that help improve the quality of life in Calgary through art and design.

“Recognizing the people behind our vibrant buildings and spaces in our city is important,” said David Down, The City’s Chief Urban Designer. “Well-designed space make people feel welcome, improves safety and accessibility and creates a memorable sense of place.”

Eighty-nine submissions were judged in twelve categories that showcase some of the most innovative buildings and public spaces in Calgary. New this year was the Housing Innovation Award, which highlights creative designs that contribute to: affordable housing; improved livability for seniors; and simple, viable housing options for citizens facing mobility challenges.

2017 Mayor’s Urban Design Award winners by category:

Conceptual/Theoretical Urban Design Projects

WINNER: Fourth Street Underpass Enhancement

Owner: The City of Calgary

Architect: the marc boutin architectural collaborative inc.

Honorable Mention: Courtyard 33

Owner: RNDSQR

Architect: 5468796 Architecture

Honorable Mention: Eau Claire Plaza

Owner: The City of Calgary

Architect: the marc boutin architectural collaborative inc.

Approved or Adopted Urban Design Plans

WINNER: Civic District Public Realm Strategy

Owner: The City of Calgary

Architect: the marc boutin architectural collaborative inc. & Arriola & Fiol Arquitectes

Landscape Architect: PFS Studio

Community Improvement Projects

WINNER: East Village Junction

Owner: Calgary Municipal Land Corporation

Architect: Nyhoff Architecture

Honorable Mention: The Fourth Ave Flyover

Owner: The City of Calgary

Designers: Faculty of Environmental Design,Bridgeland Riverside Community Association & Langevin School Students

Honorable Mention: The Backyard Laneway Activation Project

Owner: The City of Calgary

Architects: Kasian Architecture Interior Design & Planning Ltd.

Urban Architecture

WINNER: King Edward Arts Hub & Incubator

Owner: cSpace Projects

Architect: Nyhoff Architecture

Honorable Mention: GLAS

Owner: Avalon Master Builders

Architect: Sturgess Architecture

Honorable Mention: Shulich School of Engineering

Owner: University of Calgary

Architect: Diamond Schmitt Architects & Gibbs Gage Architects

Civic Design Projects

WINNER: C-Square

Owner: Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC)

Architect: the marc boutin architectural collaborative inc. & Scatliff + Miller + Murray Inc.

Green City

Honorable Mention: Vegetated Roof Replacement Research and Demonstration Project

Owner: The City of Calgary

Architect: Green T Design

Honorable Mention: MTGY/The Montgomery Project

Owner: BIOI Inc.

Architect: BIOI Inc.

Urban Fragments

WINNER: Crossroads Garden Shed

Owner: Calgary Municipal Land Corporation

Architect: 5468796 Architecture

The Mawson Urban Design Award

WINNER: Conserving Calgary’s Historic Streets

Owner: The City of Calgary

Designers: The City of Calgary (Parks)

Honorable Mention: Bowness Park Rehabilitation

Owner: The City of Calgary (Parks)

Architects: IBI Group, Lorne Simpson & James Reid

Honorable Mention: St. Louis Hotel Restoration

Owner: Calgary Municipal Land Corporation

Architects: Nyhoff Architecture

Honorable Mention: The Withrow Laneway House

Owner: Studio North

Architects: Studio North

City Edge Development

WINNER: Great Plains Recreation Facility

Owner: The City of Calgary

Architects: Marshall Tittemore Architects & MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects

Honorable Mention: Haskayne Legacy Park Pavillion

Owner: The City of Calgary

Architects: Nyhoff Architecture & O2 Planning + Design Inc.

Great City, Great Design

WINNER: New Central Library

Owner: The City of Calgary

Architects: Snøhetta & DIALOG Design

Honorable Mention: Willow Ridge Community Association

Owner: Willow Ridge Community Association

Architect: Nyhoff Architecture

Housing Innovation

WINNER: Grow

Owner: RNDSQR

Architect: Modern Office of Design + Architecture (MoDA)

WINNER: Village

Owner: RNDSQR

Architect: Modern Office of Design + Architecture (MoDA)

WINNER: Arrive at Bowness

Owner: Attainable Homes Calgary

Architect: Hindle Architects Ltd

People’s Choice

Favourite Building

WINNER: National Music Centre/Studio Bell

Architects: Allied Works Architecture and Kasian Architecture

Favourite Public Place

WINNER: Bowness Park

Owner: City of Calgary (Parks) Consultants: IBI Group, Lorne Simpson and James Reid