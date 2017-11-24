Calgary announces Urban Design Award winners

November 24, 2017
The 2017 Mayor’s Urban Design Award winners were announced on November 15th at the National Music Centre. Every two years, the City of Calgary acknowledges the important contributions of designers, architects and artists that help improve the quality of life in Calgary through art and design.
“Recognizing the people behind our vibrant buildings and spaces in our city is important,” said David Down, The City’s Chief Urban Designer. “Well-designed space make people feel welcome, improves safety and accessibility and creates a memorable sense of place.”
Eighty-nine submissions were judged in twelve categories that showcase some of the most innovative buildings and public spaces in Calgary. New this year was the Housing Innovation Award, which highlights creative designs that contribute to: affordable housing; improved livability for seniors; and simple, viable housing options for citizens facing mobility challenges.
2017 Mayor’s Urban Design Award winners by category:
Conceptual/Theoretical Urban Design Projects
WINNER: Fourth Street Underpass Enhancement
Owner: The City of Calgary
Architect: the marc boutin architectural collaborative inc.
Honorable Mention: Courtyard 33
Owner: RNDSQR
Architect: 5468796 Architecture
Honorable Mention: Eau Claire Plaza
Owner: The City of Calgary
Architect: the marc boutin architectural collaborative inc.
WINNER: Civic District Public Realm Strategy
Owner: The City of Calgary
Architect: the marc boutin architectural collaborative inc. & Arriola & Fiol Arquitectes
Landscape Architect: PFS Studio
WINNER: East Village Junction
Owner: Calgary Municipal Land Corporation
Architect: Nyhoff Architecture
Honorable Mention: The Fourth Ave Flyover
Owner: The City of Calgary
Designers: Faculty of Environmental Design,Bridgeland Riverside Community Association & Langevin School Students
Honorable Mention: The Backyard Laneway Activation Project
Owner: The City of Calgary
Architects: Kasian Architecture Interior Design & Planning Ltd.
WINNER: King Edward Arts Hub & Incubator
Owner: cSpace Projects
Architect: Nyhoff Architecture
Honorable Mention: GLAS
Owner: Avalon Master Builders
Architect: Sturgess Architecture
Honorable Mention: Shulich School of Engineering
Owner: University of Calgary
Architect: Diamond Schmitt Architects & Gibbs Gage Architects
WINNER: C-Square
Owner: Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC)
Architect: the marc boutin architectural collaborative inc. & Scatliff + Miller + Murray Inc.
Honorable Mention: Vegetated Roof Replacement Research and Demonstration Project
Owner: The City of Calgary
Architect: Green T Design
Honorable Mention: MTGY/The Montgomery Project
Owner: BIOI Inc.
Architect: BIOI Inc.
WINNER: Crossroads Garden Shed
Owner: Calgary Municipal Land Corporation
Architect: 5468796 Architecture
WINNER: Conserving Calgary’s Historic Streets
Owner: The City of Calgary
Designers: The City of Calgary (Parks)
Honorable Mention: Bowness Park Rehabilitation
Owner: The City of Calgary (Parks)
Architects: IBI Group, Lorne Simpson & James Reid
Honorable Mention: St. Louis Hotel Restoration
Owner: Calgary Municipal Land Corporation
Architects: Nyhoff Architecture
Honorable Mention: The Withrow Laneway House
Owner: Studio North
Architects: Studio North
WINNER: Great Plains Recreation Facility
Owner: The City of Calgary
Architects: Marshall Tittemore Architects & MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects
Honorable Mention: Haskayne Legacy Park Pavillion
Owner: The City of Calgary
Architects: Nyhoff Architecture & O2 Planning + Design Inc.
WINNER: New Central Library
Owner: The City of Calgary
Architects: Snøhetta & DIALOG Design
Honorable Mention: Willow Ridge Community Association
Owner: Willow Ridge Community Association
Architect: Nyhoff Architecture
WINNER: Grow
Owner: RNDSQR
Architect: Modern Office of Design + Architecture (MoDA)
WINNER: Village
Owner: RNDSQR
Architect: Modern Office of Design + Architecture (MoDA)
WINNER: Arrive at Bowness
Owner: Attainable Homes Calgary
Architect: Hindle Architects Ltd
Favourite Building
WINNER: National Music Centre/Studio Bell
Architects: Allied Works Architecture and Kasian Architecture
Favourite Public Place
WINNER: Bowness Park
Owner: City of Calgary (Parks) Consultants: IBI Group, Lorne Simpson and James Reid
