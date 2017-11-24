Canadian Architect

News

Calgary announces Urban Design Award winners

November 24, 2017
by Canadian Architect

The 2017 Mayor’s Urban Design Award winners were announced on November 15th at the National Music Centre. Every two years, the City of Calgary acknowledges the important contributions of designers, architects and artists that help improve the quality of life in Calgary through art and design.

“Recognizing the people behind our vibrant buildings and spaces in our city is important,” said David Down, The City’s Chief Urban Designer. “Well-designed space make people feel welcome, improves safety and accessibility and creates a memorable sense of place.”

Eighty-nine submissions were judged in twelve categories that showcase some of the most innovative buildings and public spaces in Calgary. New this year was the Housing Innovation Award, which highlights creative designs that contribute to: affordable housing; improved livability for seniors; and simple, viable housing options for citizens facing mobility challenges.

2017 Mayor’s Urban Design Award winners by category:

Conceptual/Theoretical Urban Design Projects

WINNER: Fourth Street Underpass Enhancement
Owner: The City of Calgary
Architect: the marc boutin architectural collaborative inc.

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Award

Fourth Street Underpass enhancement. Image via City of Calgary

Honorable Mention: Courtyard 33
Owner: RNDSQR
Architect: 5468796 Architecture

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Award

Courtyard 33. Image via City of Calgary.

Honorable Mention: Eau Claire Plaza
Owner: The City of Calgary
Architect: the marc boutin architectural collaborative inc.

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Award

Eau Clair Plaza. Image via City of Calgary.

Approved or Adopted Urban Design Plans

WINNER: Civic District Public Realm Strategy
Owner: The City of Calgary
Architect: the marc boutin architectural collaborative inc. & Arriola & Fiol Arquitectes
Landscape Architect: PFS Studio

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Award

Civic District Public Realm Strategy. Image via City of Calgary.

Community Improvement Projects

WINNER: East Village Junction
Owner: Calgary Municipal Land Corporation
Architect: Nyhoff Architecture

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Awards

East Village Junction. Image via City of Calgary.

Honorable Mention: The Fourth Ave Flyover
Owner: The City of Calgary
Designers: Faculty of Environmental Design,Bridgeland Riverside Community Association & Langevin School Students

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Awards

The Foruth Avenue Flyover. Image via City of Calgary.

Honorable Mention: The Backyard Laneway Activation Project
Owner: The City of Calgary
Architects: Kasian Architecture Interior Design & Planning Ltd.

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Awards

Backyeard Laneway Activation. Image via City of Calgary.

Urban Architecture

WINNER: King Edward Arts Hub & Incubator
Owner: cSpace Projects
Architect: Nyhoff Architecture

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Awards

King Edward Arts Hub and Incubator. Image via City of Calgary.

Honorable Mention: GLAS
Owner: Avalon Master Builders
Architect: Sturgess Architecture

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Awards

GLAS

Honorable Mention: Shulich School of Engineering
Owner: University of Calgary
Architect: Diamond Schmitt Architects & Gibbs Gage Architects

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Awards

Schulich School of Engineering. Photo via City of Calgary.

Civic Design Projects

WINNER: C-Square
Owner: Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC)
Architect: the marc boutin architectural collaborative inc. & Scatliff + Miller + Murray Inc.

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Awards

C-Sqaure. Image via City of Calgary.

Green City

Honorable Mention: Vegetated Roof Replacement Research and Demonstration Project
Owner: The City of Calgary
Architect: Green T Design

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Awards

Vegetated Roof Replacement Roof and Replacement Project. Image via City of Calgary.

Honorable Mention: MTGY/The Montgomery Project
Owner: BIOI Inc.
Architect: BIOI Inc.

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Awards

MTGY/The Montgomery Project

Urban Fragments

WINNER: Crossroads Garden Shed
Owner: Calgary Municipal Land Corporation
Architect: 5468796 Architecture

Crossraods Garden Shed. Image via City of Calgary.

Crossraods Garden Shed. Image via City of Calgary.

The Mawson Urban Design Award

WINNER: Conserving Calgary’s Historic Streets
Owner: The City of Calgary
Designers: The City of Calgary (Parks)

Crossraods Garden Shed. Image via City of Calgary.

Conserving Calgary’s Historic Streets. Image via City of Calgary.

Honorable Mention: Bowness Park Rehabilitation
Owner: The City of Calgary (Parks)
Architects: IBI Group, Lorne Simpson & James Reid

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Awards

Bowness Park Rehabilitation. Image via City of Calgary.

Honorable Mention: St. Louis Hotel Restoration
Owner: Calgary Municipal Land Corporation
Architects: Nyhoff Architecture

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Awards

St. Louis Hotel Restoration. Image via City of Calgary.

Honorable Mention: The Withrow Laneway House
Owner: Studio North
Architects: Studio North

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Awards

The Withrow Laneway House. Image via City of Calgary.

City Edge Development

WINNER: Great Plains Recreation Facility
Owner: The City of Calgary
Architects: Marshall Tittemore Architects & MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Award

Great Plains Recreation Facility. Image via City of Calgary.

Honorable Mention: Haskayne Legacy Park Pavillion
Owner: The City of Calgary
Architects: Nyhoff Architecture & O2 Planning + Design Inc.

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Award

Haskayne Legacy Park Pavilion. Image via City of Calgary.

Great City, Great Design

WINNER: New Central Library
Owner: The City of Calgary
Architects: Snøhetta & DIALOG Design

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Award

New Central Library. Image via City of Calgary.

Honorable Mention: Willow Ridge Community Association
Owner: Willow Ridge Community Association
Architect: Nyhoff Architecture

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Award

Willow Ridge Community Association. Image via City of Calgary.

Housing Innovation

WINNER: Grow
Owner: RNDSQR
Architect: Modern Office of Design + Architecture (MoDA)

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Award

Grow. Image via City of Calgary.

WINNER: Village
Owner: RNDSQR
Architect: Modern Office of Design + Architecture (MoDA)

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Award

Village. Image via City of Calgary.

WINNER: Arrive at Bowness
Owner: Attainable Homes Calgary
Architect: Hindle Architects Ltd

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Award

Arrive at Bowness. Image via City of Calgary.

People’s Choice

Favourite Building 
WINNER: National Music Centre/Studio Bell
Architects: Allied Works Architecture and Kasian Architecture

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Award

National Music Centre / Studio Bell. Image via City of Calgary.

Favourite Public Place
WINNER: Bowness Park
Owner: City of Calgary (Parks) Consultants: IBI Group, Lorne Simpson and James Reid

Calgary Mayor's Urban Design Awards

Bowness Park Rehabilitation. Image via City of Calgary.


Print this page

Related Posts



Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*