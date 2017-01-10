Build Toronto launches Design Competition for new Etobicoke Civic Centre in Toronto

January 10, 2017

by Canadian Architect

Build Toronto, on behalf of the City of Toronto, is inviting design teams to submit their qualifications for the first of a two-stage design competition for the proposed new Etobicoke Civic Centre (“ECC”) within the new Etobicoke Civic Centre Precinct (formerly the Westwood Theatre Lands) in Toronto.

The site is located in Etobicoke Centre, one of four key mixed-use centres in the City of Toronto, defined by excellent access to transit, employment, housing and services. The new ECC replaces the existing municipal buildings on the West Mall in Etobicoke, and is envisioned as the new focus of activity, commerce and civic celebrations for the Etobicoke York District.

Catalyzed by the Six Points Reconfiguration project currently underway that urbanizes the area, Build Toronto were directed by the City of Toronto to facilitate a master planning exercise for the redevelopment of the Westwood Theatre Lands. This master planning exercise, completed in 2014, defined a pattern of streets, blocks, development sites and open spaces designed to encourage significant commercial office employment and residential growth in the area.

Defined by a high quality and sustainable public realm design including the re-imagining of the flanking major streets that pass through the precinct, the Etobicoke Civic Centre Precinct will feature public squares, parks, public art and safe, comfortable, attractive environments for pedestrians and cyclists.

The new ECC is intended to be the heart of the Etobicoke Centre, providing the delivery of municipal services, community facilities and quality, vibrant civic spaces for all residents of the western part of the City. Incorporating municipal offices, civic gathering spaces, a community recreation centre, public library and child care centre all on one development block, the establishment of the new ECC represents a major city building initiative that has been years in the making.

In this first stage of the competition, Build Toronto is seeking submissions from design teams who can demonstrate, through their qualifications and previous work, that they are capable of undertaking the design of this important civic project and making the most of the opportunity to establish the identity of the Etobicoke Civic Centre Precinct through the design of the new Etobicoke Civic Centre that is integrated and inspired.

For complete details, please click here.