Bing Thom’s Building Beyond Building Exhibit Comes to AIBC

August 10, 2017

by Canadian Architect

Now underway, Vancouver’s Building Beyond Buildings exhibit runs at the AIBC’s Architecture Centre Gallery until August 21st. The ongoing exhibition pays tribute to acclaimed Canadian architect Bing Thom, who passed away in 2016. In the words of acting Bing Thom Architects Design Principal, Venelin Kokalov, “This exhibit is a celebration of Bing Thom, the firm, and the journey we have shared with him. It is an expression of gratitude for the values Bing instilled in the practice and for these same values that carry the firm forward.”

The exhibition title, Building Beyond Buildings, is an expression Bing used to describe architecture’s potential to transcend simple bricks and mortar and to shine a light out to the community, enriching the lives of those it touches. The exhibit leads visitors through Bing Thom Architects’ design process, breaking down the intricate and multifaceted practice of architectural design to its constituent parts. Founded by Thom in 1982, the Vancouver-based Bing Thom Architects now also has offices in Washington, DC, and Hong Kong, with a core staff of over 50.

Recognized for his “fundamental belief in the transformative power of great architecture to uplift, not only the physical, but also the economic and social conditions of a community,” Thom was the recipient of an RAIC Gold Medal in 2011, as well as numerous Canadian and international awards. The multi-disciplinary design firm is now led by Principals Venelin Kokalov and Michael Heeney.

Woven through the exhibition are the two lines of exploration – cultural sustainability and material assembly – that ultimately informs Bing Thom Architects’ ongoing design philosophy. Now open, the exhibition runs until August 21. Admission is free and open to the public Monday through Friday, 9 am to 4:30 pm.

AIBC Architecture Centre Gallery

100 – 440 Cambie Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

Opening Reception Thursday, July 20, 5 – 8 pm

Exhibit runs July 21 – August 21, 2017

Please check the AIBC website for any changes to this schedule.