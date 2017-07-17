Bing Thom Architects exhibition opens at the AIBC Architecture Centre

July 17, 2017

by Elsa Lam

The exhibition Building Beyond Buildings opens at the AIBC’s Architecture Centre Gallery on July 20. This exhibition pays tribute to BTA’s legendary founder, Bing Thom, who passed away in 2016.

In the words of BTA Design Principal, Venelin Kokalov, “This exhibit is a celebration of Bing Thom, the firm, and the journey we have shared with him. It is an expression of gratitude for the values Bing instilled in the practice and for these same values that carry the firm forward.”

The exhibition title Building Beyond Buildings is an expression Thom used to describe architecture’s potential to transcend simple bricks and mortar and to shine a light out to the community, enriching the lives of those it touches.

The exhibit leads visitors through Bing Thom Architects’ design process. Woven through the exhibition are the two lines of exploration—cultural sustainability and material assembly—that continue to inform BTA’s work. The exhibition runs until August 21.

Admission is free and open to the public Monday through Friday, 9 am to 4:30 pm. Please check the AIBC website for any changes to this schedule.