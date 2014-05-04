Athabasca University now offers online architecture program

May 4, 2014

by Canadian Architect

Athabasca University (AU) and Architecture Canada | Royal Architectural Institute of Canada (RAIC) have teamed up to launch an exciting new program for students who wish to become professional architects. The Bachelor of Science (Architecture) degree officially launched at the Art Gallery of Alberta on April 29, 2014.

Athabasca University’s architecture program is a flexible work-study program for students who pursue an alternate path to an architecture career. The Post-Baccalaureate Diploma in Architecture (PBDA) is the academic component of the RAIC’s Diploma in Architecture, and will allow qualifying students to follow a practice-based path that will prepare them as architects of the future. Building on a pre-professional program currently in the latter stages of development, the PBDA offers a graduate level credential in areas of technology and sustainable design.

The strength of this program is that it serves the adult learner who wishes to earn a quality university education regardless of age, gender, culture, ability or disability, geographic location, career and family commitments. While the program integrates the principles of architectural theory and design, it also respects the diversity of Canadian architectural practice. Therefore, the courses and practicums offered in the program will include materials that reflect these distinctions.

For more information, please visit http://architecture.athabascau.ca/

athabasca university