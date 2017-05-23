Alberta Association of Architects announces creation of new award

May 23, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The Alberta Association of Architects (AAA) has announced the creation of an award that personifies the qualities of the late Tom Sutherland. The Tom Sutherland Award of Merit will be awarded annually to a AAA member who exemplifies exceptional leadership qualities, excellence in design and extraordinary service to their community.

The inaugural presentation of the award was posthumously bestowed on Tom Sutherland and accepted by his wife, Sandi Sutherland, at the AAA AGM + PD Symposium on May 9, 2017 in Edmonton. Many of Tom’s family and friends were on hand to mark the occasion.

Tom was born in Edmonton, Alberta in 1961 and studied at the University of Manitoba and Harvard University. He practiced architecture for 10 years in Boston and Toronto before returning to Edmonton where he made many impactful contributions to the community. Tom tragically died in a ski accident during a family vacation in April of 2015.

Tom’s legacy will be used to recognize professionals who personify his same dedication to positively impacting architecture and design, as well as his emphatic leadership ability.

For more information on Tom Sutherland’s contributions to the profession, please click here. To learn more about the Tom Sutherland Award of Merit, please click here.