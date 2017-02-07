Call for Entries: 2017 AIBC Architectural Awards & Awards Jury

February 7, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The AIBC is calling for submissions for the 2017 AIBC Architectural Awards Program. The Awards showcase the best in architecture from the AIBC community. While honours are given out in several distinct award categories, there is one common element: Excellence.

An esteemed jury with representation from both within and outside the profession consider candidates in four award categories: the Lieutenant-Governor of British Columbia Awards in Architecture (Medal and Merit Levels); the Innovation Award; the Emerging Firm Award and the Special Jury Award.

Short-listed finalists and winners will be celebrated at the Architectural Awards Ceremony on May 10, 2017, following the 2017 AIBC Annual Conference.

This year award submissions are eligible for consideration if they have been completed within the past three years. Also, new in 2017, candidates will be shortlisted in advance of the Awards Ceremony where winners will be announced.

Awards Call for Submissions – How to Submit

For detailed information on awards criteria, submission requirements and how to make your submission, please visit the AIBC Architectural Awards website. Deadline for Awards Submissions: March 3, 2017 (5 p.m. PST)

Awards Jury – How to Apply

The AIBC invites applications to sit on the AIBC Architectural Awards Jury. The role of an awards juror is to consider candidates for all awards categories. Individuals who have submitted projects for consideration in the Architectural Awards will not be considered as jury members due to a conflict of interest. For detailed information and to apply, please visit the AIBC Architectural Awards website. Deadline for Jury Applications: March 3, 2017 (5 p.m. PST)