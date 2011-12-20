2011 Canadian Architect Awards of Excellence winners announced

December 20, 2011

by Canadian Architect

Canadian Architect announces the winners of the 2011 Awards of Excellence, given each year to architects and architectural graduates for buildings in the design stage. One of only two national award programs devoted exclusively to architecture, the Awards of Excellence have recognized significant building projects in Canada on an annual basis since 1968.

This year’s winners have been selected by a jury consisting of Walter Francl of Walter Francl Architecture in Vancouver, Diarmuid Nash of Moriyama & Teshima Architects in Toronto, and Peter Sampson of Peter Sampson Architecture Studio in Winnipeg.

Awards are given for architectural design excellence. Jurors considered response to the program, site, geographical and social context, and evaluated physical organization, structure, materials and environmental features.

Eight Awards of Excellence were given to the following firms:

* B+H Bunting Coady Architects Inc. for the West Coast Middle School in Anmore, British Columbia

* Kuwabara Payne McKenna Blumberg Architects in association with Smith Carter Architects and Engineers for the Remai Art Gallery of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

* Patkau Architects Inc. in joint venture with Kearns Mancini Architects Inc. for the Fort York National Historic Site Visitor Centre in Toronto, Ontario

* gh3 Architects and Landscape Architects, R.V. Anderson Associates Limited for SWQF in Toronto, Ontario

* Zeidler Partnership Architects in joint venture with SNØHETTA for the Ryerson University Student Learning Centre in Toronto, Ontario

* Williamson Chong Architects for Abbey Gardens in Haliburton County, Ontario

* Saucier + Perrotte architectes in joint venture with Hughes Condon Marler Architects for the UBC Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences/CDRD in Vancouver, British Columbia

* MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects Limited for the Two Hulls House in Port Mouton, Nova Scotia

Four Awards of Merit recognized the following teams:

* McFarland Marceau Architects Inc. for the Environmental Learning Centre in Brackendale, British Columbia

* gh3 Architects and Landscape Architects, Kasian Architects Interior Design and Planning Ltd. for Castle Downs Park Pavilion in Edmonton, Alberta

* 5468796 Architecture Inc. for Bond Tower in Winnipeg, Manitoba

* Marc Blouin, Architecte for the Saint Matthew’s Parish Church of Puvirnituq in Nunavik Territory, Quebec

This year, two students were selected as award winners for their respective graduating thesis projects.

* John Duerksen of the University of Manitoba received an Award of Excellence for Reinhabiting a Lost Landscape – Farming Fish

* Prithula Prosun of the University of Waterloo received an Award of Merit for the LIFT House

Exclusive coverage will be granted to award winners in the December 2011 issue of Canadian Architect, and each winning architect and respective client will receive a framed certificate. Student winners will receive a framed certificate in addition to a cash award of $500.

Canadian Architect wishes to thank all firms and students who participated in this year’s awards. It is the enthusiastic involvement of everyone that makes each year a great success.

Click here for more information about the Canadian Architect Awards of Excellence and to view the winning projects.

